Bollywood's nawab Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon's movie Chef. Despite receiving good reviews, the movie has seen shockingly low opening-day box office collection.

Chef is about the bond between a man and his son — played by Saif and child actor Svar Kamble. It's opening collection is Rs 1.05 crore, which is lower than what we expected.

According to our prediction, Chef couldn't have earned as big as Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, which is still going strong at the box office. Thus, the box office prediction for Chef was around Rs 2-3 crore on its first day.

But trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers and they are quite surprising. He said: "#Chef has a shockingly low start... Fri ₹ 1.05 cr. India biz... Need to witness massive growth on Sat and Sun to sustain. [sic]"

We hope that the movie witnesses growth over the weekend. Chef is an official Hindi remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 movie of the same name.

The Hindi version features Saif as a top chef who is passionate about his work and harbours some lofty ambitions. However, he later realises that — in his pursuit to follow his dreams — he is missing out on the little moments of happiness that family life offers.

Svar plays Saif's son in the movie, while South actress Padmapriya is seen as his love interest. Chef is a good mix of light humorous moments, strong emotions and romance.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is Saif's first movie after the debacle of Rangoon.

The original Hollywood movie was a much-appreciated one, and thus expectations from this Hindi remake were high.

Music for the film has been composed by popular songster Raghu Dixit.