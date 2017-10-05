Bollywood's nawab Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon's movie Chef. It is about a father-son bond, which will be played by Saif and child actor Svar Kamble.

While the trailer garnered appreciation from all quarters, will the movie receive the similar reaction? Chef is set to hit the screens this Friday – October 6 and is expected to open on a decent note at the box office on its first day.

Saif Ali Khan's Chef will not earn big as Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is still going strong at the box office. Thus, this upcoming movie is expected to open with the collection of Rs 3 crore.

The first day of Chef will earn around Rs 2 crore-Rs 3 crore and then, it depends on the word of mouth and critics review. If the review is positive, then the movie can cross Rs 5 crore in two days.

We hope that people like the movie as they appreciated the trailer of Chef. It is an official Hindi remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 movie of the same name.

The Hindi version features Saif as a top chef, who is passionate about his work and harbours some lofty ambitions. However, he later realises that he is missing out on the little moments of happiness that family life offers in his pursuit to follow his dreams.

Svar plays Saif's son in the movie, while South actress Padmapriya will be seen as his love interest. Chef promises to be a good mix of light humorous moments, strong emotions and romance.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is Saif's first movie after the debacle of Rangoon. The original Hollywood movie was a much-appreciated one, and thus expectations from this Hindi remake are high. Music of the film has been composed by popular South music-composer, Raghu Dixit.

Watch Chef trailer here: