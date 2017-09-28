The battle of so-called bezel-less smartphones has intensified over the last few months as companies like Samsung, Apple, LG and Xiaomi have introduced new flagships with extremely thin bezels or no bezels at all. While smartphone offerings from these companies are targeted at either the premium or the mid-range price segment, a Chinese handset maker is about to launch a new full screen smartphone with some impressive specs at a much cheaper price.

Blackview, based in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, is all set to launch its new Blackview S8, a zero-bezel handset, in early October. Although the company is yet to announce the price of the upcoming Blackview S8, it has claimed that the phone will be cost-effective, and will be available in three colour variants -- Silk gold, Coral blue and Magic black.

The Blackview S8, which was announced earlier this month, features a 5.7-inch HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1440 pixel resolution. It will be powered by the MTK6750T Octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The company also claims it to be the world's first full-screen smartphone with four cameras -- two front-facing ones and two on the back. The rear dual-camera system has a 13MP + 13MP sensor with "SLR-level bokeh effect" while the front camera system a;so sports an 13MP sensor with beauty function for selfie lovers.

When it comes to operating system, the Blackview S8 will come with Android 7 Nougat out of the box. However, the company has claimed that the phone will receive Android 8.1 Oreo update by the end of this year.

#Blackview #S8 ???

Be on the market on early Oct.

Don't let the past steal your present! pic.twitter.com/dQ1y2ymfFN — Blackview (@Blackview_HK) September 28, 2017

Meanwhile, it's still unclear when Google will release the Android 8.1 update. Given the fact that last year's Android 7.1 debuted with the Pixels nearly two months after Android 7 was released, it's safe to assume that the Android 8.1 may land with the second-generation Pixel handsets in October.

Blackview also released a video teaser of the Blackview S8 on Wednesday, focusing on the phone's camera capabilities. The video also suggests that the device will sport on-screen buttons, and will look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Do you think the Blackview S8 will be able to make its mark in the increasingly crowded bezel-less smartphone category? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.