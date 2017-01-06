The makers of Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, have released the much awaited trailer of the movie and it looks impressive.

Kangana Ranaut forced to pee and change behind rocks on Rangoon sets

The trailer of Rangoon suggested that the movie will showcase a love triangle along with some action associated with Indian freedom struggle and the World War 2. Shahid is seen playing the character of an Indian solider, Kangana is seen as a yesteryear actress and Saif portrays the role of a film-maker.

While the initial and ending part of the trailer mostly showed action, the middle portion of the Rangoon trailer has a number of sizzling romances. Kangana is seen having lip-locks with both Shahid and Saif.

The love triangle involves Shahid, Kangana and Saif. The trailer showed that Saif and Kangana's characters are in love with each other, but the lady starts falling for Shahid's character when she starts spending time with him.

Kangana shares some steamy kissing scenes with Shahid, first in the trailer, and then with Saif, as well. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon appears to be a complete mix of action, romance and thrill. The trailer of the film has hit the right chord by making an intriguing sum-up of the film.

This is the first time that the three stars have worked together, but their onscreen chemistry looks extremely good. Check out some of the hottest moments in the trailer of Rangoon in the slider below: