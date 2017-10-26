The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein including Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia and producer Ekta Kapoor have flown off to Budapest to shoot a sequence of the show.

The lead pair - Divyanka and Karan – seems to have mixed work with pleasure as they are accompanied by their real-life partners Vivek Dahiya and Ankita Bhargava (Ankita Karan Patel), respectively, on the trip.

Divyanka, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a photo along with a post that read: ''Friends, work and travel... A great mixture!'' In fact, every team member has been sharing pictures from their trip to Budapest.

It has been revealed that with the international shoot sequence, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will take a leap of one and half years. Viewers will also witness a few new entries on the show.

Apparently, the leap was slated for last year but due to some unknown reasons, it didn't go through. Hence, this year, the channel and Ekta's Balaji Telefilms took a mutual decision to take a time jump on the show.

Meanwhile, on the show, Ruhi's (Aditi) relationship with her family is going through a rough patch. While she wants to get married to Nikhil, the entire Bhalla family is against the idea given that Nikhil is already married and has a child.

On the other hand, Romi (Aly Goni) is having an affair with Nikhil's ex-wife although it will be revealed later that he was faking the affair to save Ruhi from Nikhil.