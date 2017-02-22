Ranbir Kapoor's last year release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil won several hearts, especially due to the beautiful songs. The makers had released the title track at first and it went viral garnering appreciation from all quarters. However, one stanza was missing from the song, which was released first.

Also read: Check out Ranbir Kapoor's look for Sanjay Dutt's biopic

When Deccan Chronicle asked the film's lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya whether any stanza didn't make it to the final song, he said yes. "Of course. Well, the title track Ae Dil Hai Mushkil itself had a stanza, which we all loved, but it could not make it to final draft for various technical reasons – duration of the song, particular situation or whatever. But I really loved it a lot and I wish it was there," he said.

Amitabh, in fact, went ahead and provided the beautiful lyrics of that stanza which was missing from the track. Check out the missing stanza from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's title track here:

Tere liye hoon main / bas ek haadsa

Mere wajood ki / hai tu hi dastaan

Jis jagah tu mujhe / thi chhod ke gayi

Hoon aaj bhi usi / doraahe pe khada

Meri zindagi hai, wahin pe thami

Meri har kami ko hai tu laazmi

Main jee sakoon tabhi/ Tu ho sake jo haasil

Tere bina guzaara / Ae dil hai mushkil

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in October 2016 and it featured Ranbir, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. The movie was a hit and garnered positive reviews.