As Johny Depp starrer Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales inches closer to release, Walt Disney Studio has released a few high-resolution images from the film.

Javier Bardem will play the villain in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. His Captain Salazar is sure to cast a spell on the Pirates fans.

Johnny Depp will return to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack.

Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill-fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the fifth sequel of the franchise will see a few fresh faces. Apart from Johnny Depp as the main lead, the cast includes Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Kaya Scodelario, David Wenham, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Golshifteh Farahani, and Paul McCartney.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is slated to release on May 26, 2017.