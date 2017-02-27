Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has taken the pole position amongst the best selling cars in India for the month of January. The latest list shows eight models of the company topping the chart in the first month of 2017. The company, which only had six models in the list in January 2016, has stepped up its position with the addition of two models.

Also Read: New Honda WR-V spied undisguised ahead of imminent launch; reveals interiors, sunroof

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is the only other carmaker to have made it to the list of the best-selling models last month. Its models Hyundai's Grand i10 and Elite i20 settled for the sixth and seventh positions respectively, having sold 13,010 and 11,460 units, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki's Alto continued its reign in January 2017 with 22,998 units as against 21,462 in January 2016. While Maruti's sedan Dzire featured in the second slot with 15,087 units, the company's Wagon R and Swift hatchbacks took the third and fourth slots respectively. Maruti sold 14,930 units of the Wagon R in January this year, as against 12,744 units a year-ago, while Swift accounted 14,545 units compared with 14,057 units in January 2016. The seventh in the list was Maruti's Celerio and the top 10 list of best-selling cars was rounded off by the Baleno, Vitara Brezza and the Omni.

Top 10 best sellers of January 2017

---- Models Jan 2017 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 22,998 2 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 15,087 3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 14,930 4 Maruti Suzuki Swift 14,545 5 Hyundai Grand i10 13,010 6 Hyundai Elite i20 11,460 7 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 10,879 8 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 10,476 9 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8,932 10 Maruti Suzuki Omni 8,723

Related