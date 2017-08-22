You may have heard about a number of haunted places in India but you may not be aware the list also includes hotels.

These places have attracted a lot of travellers for being the most haunted hotels in India. Take a look at the list below:

Hotel Brij Raj Bhavan, Kota

Hotel Brij Raj Bhavan in Kota is considered to be one of the most beautiful heritage hotels of Rajasthan. More than 170 years old, the hotel was originally home to Rajasthan's royal family. In 1980, it was turned into a hotel. According to reports, the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a British official, Major Burton, who stayed with the family for 13 years before getting killed in 1857 by Indian sepoys. Reportedly, the ghost slaps the guards who fall asleep on night duty. The queen of Kota reportedly spoke about her experience of seeing a ghost in the hotel.

Hotel Savoy, Mussoorie

Mussoorie's Hotel Savoy, built in 1902, is one of the oldest hotels in the region. A guest named Lady Garnet Orme was found dead in one of the rooms in 1910. The ghost of the lady haunts the hotel, who was reportedly poisoned. A few years later, the doctor of the lady was also found dead under same circumstances. There have been a number of instances where the guests have reported many unexplainable sights. In fact, Indian Paranormal Society recorded a lady's whispers in the hotel.

Hotel Raj Kiran, Lonavala

Guests have reported various weird incidents like bed sheets being forcefully pulled off, sightings of blue light among other things in a particular room behind the reception. The hotel management stopped renting out the haunted room to the guests after similar reports emerged.

Hotel Fern Hill, Ooty

Built in 1844, Hotel Fern Hill is a heritage hotel in Ooty known for its classic British architecture. During the shooting of Bollywood horror film Raaz the hotel came to the limelight over paranormal activity. Choreographer Saroj Khan and crew were staying in the hotel when they woke up hearing noises of furniture being arranged on the floor above. She called up the reception immediately, but to no avail. Next morning, to everyone's horror, the receptionist revealed the hotel has no first floor at all.

Morgan House Tourist Lodge, Kalimpong

A lot of travellers visit the Kalimpong's Morgan House Tourist Lodge-- a beautiful old British house built in 1930s and belonged to an Englishman, George Morgan. The family stayed there before the untimely death of Lady Morgan and the ghost of the lady still haunts the hotel. The guests have reported the sound of someone walking in the corridors in heels.