Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Screenshot of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The year 2017 will see some amazing new video games making their way to consoles and PCs. Well known video gaming titles like Resident Evil 7, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will hit the consoles soon. 

In January, players will be getting Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a survival horror video game. Players will be able to control Ethan, and it will be from the first-person perspective. Though there will be several guns in the game, it will not be a "gun fest." The game is slated for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The PS4 version of the game can be played in PlayStation VR too.

Another game slated for January release is Yakuza 0, part of the longstanding Yakuza series from Sega. This game is a prequel to the Yakuza series of video games. This game has been already released in Japan and this will be a North American and European release, exclusively for PS4.

Here is a list of all the video gaming titles that will be released in January 2017:

GAME PLATFORM Release Date
Milkmaid of the Milky Way PC, Mac, iOS January 5
Hopiko PC, Mac, Linux January 6
Ladykiller in a Bind PC, Mac, Linux January 9
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone PS4 January 10
Criminal Girls: Invite Only PC January 11
Pit People (Early Access) Xbox One, PC January 13
Rise & Shine Xbox One, PC January 13
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea PSVita January 17
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star PS4, PS Vita January 17
2064: Read Only Memories PS4 January 17
The Flame in the Flood PS4 January 17
Gravity Rush 2 PS4 January 20
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King 3DS January 20
Urban Empire PC January 20
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PS4 January 24
Motoracer 4 PS4, Xbox One January 24
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS4, Xbox One, PC January 24
Tales of Berseria PS4, PC January 24
Yakuza 0 PS4 January 24
Memoranda PC, Mac, Linux January 25
The Wardrobe PC, Mac, Linux January 26
Disgaea 2 PC January 30
Double Dragon IV PS4, PC January 30
Conan: Exiles PC January 31
Constructor HD PS4, Xbox One, PC January 31
Digimon World: Next Order PS4 January 31
Divide PS4 January 31
Hitman: The Complete First Season PS4, Xbox One, PC January 31
Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Mega Battle Xbox One, PS4, PC January TBA
