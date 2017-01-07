The year 2017 will see some amazing new video games making their way to consoles and PCs. Well known video gaming titles like Resident Evil 7, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will hit the consoles soon.

Top Sony PS4 games in 2017: 5 titles that are worth waiting for

In January, players will be getting Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a survival horror video game. Players will be able to control Ethan, and it will be from the first-person perspective. Though there will be several guns in the game, it will not be a "gun fest." The game is slated for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The PS4 version of the game can be played in PlayStation VR too.

Another game slated for January release is Yakuza 0, part of the longstanding Yakuza series from Sega. This game is a prequel to the Yakuza series of video games. This game has been already released in Japan and this will be a North American and European release, exclusively for PS4.

Here is a list of all the video gaming titles that will be released in January 2017: