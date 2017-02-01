Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won hearts with his film, Raees, which is seeing a good run at the box office. On Tuesday, the actor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his youngest son AbRam to express his gratitude for the response his film has received so far.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to star in Karan Johar's next?

SRK shared an adorable picture of the two from the most prestigious and religious place of Sikhs. The Raees actor said in a statement that his wife Gauri Khan has sent AbRam along with him to visit the Golden Temple.

"The peace and serenity one derives at Darbar Sahib is something I feel you can attain no where in this world. I would firstly like to express my gratitude to Darbar Sahib for the reception of our film," the Press Trust o India quoted Shah Rukh as saying.

"It is the first time that Ritesh and my little son, AbRam will be visiting the Golden temple. It was my wife who sent AbRam along with me to seek blessings. I am very happy to be here," he added. The father-son jodi has never failed to impress with their charm and overloaded cuteness.

Both of them arrived at the religious place wearing black shirts and cargo pants with their heads covered. Before this adorable photo, a video of AbRam who gate crashed SRK's Raees interview was doing the rounds.

Take a look at the photos and videos:

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017

The most adorable father-son duo Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier today. pic.twitter.com/NYRHnPN6mI — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 31, 2017

SnapShot: Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) with AbRam and @ritesh_sid in Amritsar at Golden Temple earlier today.#divine pic.twitter.com/a0fL0T0cr1 — DieHard Fan SRK (@pramodsrkian) February 1, 2017

This is the most cutest & adorable moment you will see on internet ?

Daddy @iamsrk feeding AbRam at Golden Temple ❤️ #RaeesInAmritsar pic.twitter.com/ODWTmnVDP9 — TEAM SHAH RUKH KHAN (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) January 31, 2017