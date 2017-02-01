The year 2017 started with a bang. Tata Motors launched its flagship SUV Hexa and Maruti Suzuki launched its first compact crossover Ignis. On the biking front, KTM refreshed its RC series while, Yamaha launched an all new 250cc street fighter motorcycle, the FZ250.

The second month of the year is also exciting for petrol heads as over half a dozen cars are ready for launch. There are small cars, luxury sedan and even supercars. Here are the details of the cars launching in February 2017:

Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder

Lamborghini will launch the fourth variant of Huracan, the RWD Spyder version, on February 1. Huracan RWD Spyder is powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that belts out 580bhp and a peak torque of 540Nm. The mill is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox and power is send to rear wheels. The Huracan RWD Spyder can clock 0-100kmph speed in 3.6 seconds before reaching its top speed of 319kmph. The sports car is reportedly going to cost around Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago AMT

Tata Motors has teased an image in its social media pages saying "the next big thing from Tata Motors on Feb 2." This is widely rumoured to be the AMT version of the Tiago hatchback. Tiago has been rumoured to receive the AMT box in the country since the launch of the hatchback last April and confirming its arrival, the model was spied on test quite a few times. Tata Motors may limit AMT transmission for petrol variants of the Tiago.

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift

Korean car maker Hyundai will launch the facelifted version of the Grand i10 soon. The new Grand i10 has been launched in foreign markets and features a new front and rear end, with reworked front bumper, LED daytime running lights and front-grille. The latest avatar may replace the 1.1-litre diesel mill for a 1.2-litre diesel engine, while the petrol 1.2-litre Kappa engine is likely to be continued.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki will launch a sporty variant of the Baleno hatchback, Baleno RS, in February. It will be powered by 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine with an estimated output of 100bhp. Baleno RS will also boast of disc brakes on all four wheels, in addition to ABS and dual airbags as standard fitment. Baleno RS will be loaded with bi-xenon projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, reverse camera and parking sensors, automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system. To differentiate it from the regular models of Baleno, the RS version will come with a sportier exterior kit and diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade.

New Honda City

Honda Cars India is expected to launch a new version of the popular sedan, City, in February. Many Honda dealers have already commenced booking for the new version that comes with a fresh face in line with the Civic sedan. The new bumper has a protruding stance while new grille features a thick horizontal chrome bar which extends into the top part of the restyled headlights. Rear of the car has been updated with restyled tail lamps and bumper has black-coloured lower half that gives a sporty touch to the overall appearance. The India-spec City will continue to draw power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines.

Audi A4 diesel

German luxury car-maker launched the fifth generation of the A4 sedan in India in September 2016 with a starting price of Rs 38.1 lakh. It was launched only with the option of petrol engine and the company will add diesel version this month. The 2.0-litre engine in the new A4 will add 15bhp more. The mill will develop 190bhp and it will come mated to seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz will launch new E-Class sedan on February 28. The fifth generation of the E-Class features the new design language of Mercedes-Benz sedans seen in new S-Class and the C-Class. Compared to the outgoing model, the 2017 E-Class increased its length by 43mm to 4923mm and this sedan is now 2mm narrower and 6mm lower.

The India-spec E-Class will be powered by 3.0-litre 260bhp and 620Nm turbo-diesel engine in the E350d and the 240bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the E300. Both the engines will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman

German luxury car maker Porsche will launch Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman siblings on February 15. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are powered by a turbo-charged flat-four engine replacing previous flat-six engine. The 2.0-litre mill will belt out 300bhp mated to Porsche's PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Porsche claims 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are capable of doing 0-100kph time in 4.7 seconds.