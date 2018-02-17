Indian budget Android smartphone manufacturer Jivi released Jivi JSP Q56 in 2014 at Rs 4,399, which was the cheapest smartphone in the country at that time. The same company is at it again by making its 4G Volte smartphone available for as low as Rs 699 via Reliance Jio cashback offer.

Jivi Mobiles has collaborated with data and mobile networks service provider Reliance Jio to offer Rs 2200 cashback through Jio Football Offer on all its 4G VoLte smartphones, including Jivi Revolution TnT3.

Jivi Mobiles CEO Pankaj Anand has said in a statement that with Jio cashback in place, the company will be able to offer its 4G VoLte smartphones as low as Rs 699 in India.

Owners of Jivi smartphones namely Jivi energy E3, Jivi energy E12, Jivi revolutionary TnT3, Jivi Prime P30, Jivi Prime P300 and Jivi Prime P444 (both new and old customers) can avail Reliance Jio's Rs 2,200 cashback offer via 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each (total Rs 2,200) by recharging their phones for Rs 198 or Rs 299 Jio plans (through MyJio App only) on or before March 31, 2018.

Consumers can redeem the vouchers one at a time before May 31, 2022.

Here are details of Jivi smartphones that can avail Jio Football offer:

Jivi Prime P444

Current price: Rs 4,999 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: 2,799

Display: 5-inch FWVGA HD IPS screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 1GB, 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card)

Camera: 8MP main camera with Flash, 5MP front-snapper

Battery: 2400mAh

Other features: Fingerprint sensor, supports WiFi, OTG

Jivi Prime P300

Current price: Rs 4,999 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: 2,799

Display: 5-inch FWVGA HD IPS screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 1GB, 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card)

Camera: 8MP main camera with Flash, 5MP front-snapper

Battery: 2500mAh

Other features: Supports Bluetooth, Wifi, GPS, OTG

Jivi Prime P30

Current price: Rs 4,099 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: Rs 1,899

Display: 5-inch FWVGA HD screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 1GB, 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card)

Camera: 8MP main camera with Flash, 5MP front-snapper

Battery: 2300mAh

Jivi Revolution TnT3

Current price: Rs 4,790 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: Rs 2590

Display: 4-inch WVGA screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 1GB, 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card)

Camera: 5MP main camera with Flash, 2MP front-snapper

Battery: 2300mAh

Other features: Supports fingerprint Sensor, Bluetooth, Wifi and GPS

Jivi Energy E12

Current price: Rs 3244 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: Rs 1044

Display: 4-inch WVGA screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 1GB, 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card)

Camera: 5MP main camera with Flash, 2MP front-snapper

Battery: 2300mAh

Other features: Supports Bluetooth, Wifi and GPS

Jivi Energy E3

Current price: Rs 2975 (on Amazon)

Price after Jio Football Offer: Rs 775

Display: 4-inch WVGA screen

Processor: Quad Core

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM & Storage: 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card)

Camera: 5MP main camera with Flash, 2MP front-snapper

Battery: 1800mAh

Other features: Supports Bluetooth, Wifi and GPS

It may be noted that the price of Jivi's lowest variant smartphone Energy E3 is Rs 2,975 on Amazon India at the time of filing this story instead of Rs 2,899 to avail it for Rs 699 as claimed by the company (after Jio cashback offer).