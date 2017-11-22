When Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 3 back in September, it came in two storage-memory combinations – 64GB and 128GB both with 6GB of RAM – with prices starting at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 24,500).

Now, the Chinese smartphone-maker has launched a new, cheaper variant of the Mi Note 3 featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 19,500). The new variant goes on sale from November 23 in China.

The lower-priced variant has been launched to attract more customers. Besides, Xiaomi has also reduced the prices of the existing Mi Note 3 models. The current prices is priced CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 22,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 25,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specifications

The Mi Note 3 features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) IPS LCD display and is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The device was originally launched with 6GB of RAM, while the new variant packs 4GB RAM under the hood.

The device boasts of a dual-camera setup (the same as the Mi 6) on the rear -- a primary 12MP sensor coupled with a wide-angle lens and an f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 12MP sensor coupled with a telephoto lens and an f/2.6 aperture.

The rear camera offers 2x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus and 4K video-recording capability. The front camera bears a 16MP lens along with an AI-based Beautify feature and facial recognition unlocking.

The dual-SIM device comes with several connectivity options, including 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11c (dual-band 2,4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

The handset weighs 163 grams and packs a 3,500mAh battery in a 7.6mm thick body, which features a four-sided curved-corner design.

Having said that, the Mi Note series (not to be confused with Redmi Note series) has never been launched in India and it is unlikely that we'll see the Mi Note 3 in the country either.