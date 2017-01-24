Following the success of Nokia 6 smartphone, the startup running the show in the face of Nokia – HMD Global – is planning to launch a new smartphone at the upcoming MWC 2017 in Barcelona next month.

If you are hoping to see the rumoured flagship Nokia P1 with Snapdragon 835 chipset, you'll be disappointed. But Nokia has other plans to make its presence felt at the world's largest smartphone showcasing event.

HMD Global is expected to release a budget smartphone cheaper that the Nokia 6, which got tremendous response in China during the first flash sale. According to the latest leak on GFXBench site, a toned down version of Nokia 6 dubbed as Nokia Heart has been spotted.

The listing also gives a peek into what the smartphone offers and it looks like the Nokia Heart will use the same Snapdragon 430 chipset like the Nokia 6. The rumoured handset is said to feature a 5.2-inch HD display, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Nokia Heart will reportedly use the same camera as the Nokia 6, which is a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front snapper, as well as run on the same Android 7.0 Nougat software.

Adding to those rumours, Mobile Ka Price website estimated Nokia Heart's price to be Rs. 9,999. The site also fills up the missing blanks of the spec-sheet. Nokia Heart is expected to have a 3,000mAh battery with quick charging, dual SIM support and microSD card slot for additional storage.

There's no mention of the fingerprint scanner and the USB Type-C port as found in the Nokia 6, but we'll know for sure what Nokia Heart has to offer in a month's time.

For those who are still eager to buy the Nokia 6 smartphone, the handset will be available once again in China on January 26. It is priced at ¥1699 (approx. Rs. 16,739) and available on JD Mall. The first handset by HMD Global is already a success, but it remains to be seen if the startup manages to use the Nokia's branding to its full potential throughout 2017.