Sia is rarely seen without her iconic black-and-white wig.

The singer not only dons the wig during concerts, interviews and in music videos, but also chooses to sport it in real life. On this rare occasion, however, the singer chose to let go of her wig as she walked into the airport to catch a flight to Dubai.

The 41-year-old singer, in our opinion, should never wear that wig again. The Cheap Thrills singer walked into LAX wearing minimal makeup, letting her natural blond hair down, and flashing her beautiful, contagious happy smile.

Boarding a flight to Dubai to perform this Saturday night, the Chandelier singer wore a casual beige cutoff sweatshirt with matching Kenzo track pants, and white sneakers.

But why does she wear that wig and hide her stunning face? Sia revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she did not want to be "famous or recognizable".

#Sia at LA airport, before flying to #Dubai. ?❤ - ◾◽◾ سيا في مطار لوس انجلوس قبل طيرانها إلى دبي ?❤ A post shared by سيا فورلر | Sia Furler (@siafurler_world) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

"If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous. Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight, once a day, every day, day after day," she said.

During her fun and crazy Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden, she also highlighted that the wig helps deflect attention from her face.

"I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way," she told James Corden.

"I thought, what doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' And it was mystery. I was like, there are pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist," she revealed.

But Sia, we would love to see more of that beautiful smile and less of the wig now!