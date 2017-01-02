At least five people, including three women and a six-year-old girl, were killed while over 25 injured on Sunday night when the bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. The passengers in the bus were on their way to a family function when the accident happened.

Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey said that the accident happened on the Gariyaband-Raipur road when around 40 people were on their way back to Mana Basti village after attending a family function at Tarra Village near Rajim, located about 40 km from Raipur.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

"On the way back, when the bus reached near Shaymnagar, it collided head-on with a tractor and plunged into a roadside field leaving three women and a girl dead on spot... While 12 injured, some of them critically, were shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur, 14 are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Rajim," the ASP was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

A case has been registered in the matter and a probe is under way.