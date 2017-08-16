White nationalist Richard Spencer says Donald Trump and alt-right are connected at a psychic level Close
It has been a weekend of protests and clashes in the US after a white supremacist rammed his car into an anti-racist rally, killing one and injuring at least 19 people.

The deadly car crash was recorded on camera and it did not take too long for the country to get down to the streets to fight for each side. The incident elicited a reaction from US President Donald Trump that was highly criticised.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey US, August 12, 2017.Reuters

He said on Saturday: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides." Three days later, Trump addressed the media on Tuesday and blamed "both sides" for the bloodshed.

"There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story," Trump told the media, NBC reports.

"You had a group on one side who was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent," he said.

The president also clarified that he did not react quicker because he wanted his "facts" right. However, it seems he is already quite late.

The world, leaders, celebrities and everyone who saw what exactly happened in Charlottesville have spoken out and paid their respects, shared their condolences and taken their stands without the "fact-checking."

Former US president Barack Obama tweeted a picture quoting Nelson Mandela addressing the incident. The tweet was so powerful that it has set a record for the most-liked tweet in Twitter's history. He said:







