It has been a weekend of protests and clashes in the US after a white supremacist rammed his car into an anti-racist rally, killing one and injuring at least 19 people.

The deadly car crash was recorded on camera and it did not take too long for the country to get down to the streets to fight for each side. The incident elicited a reaction from US President Donald Trump that was highly criticised.

He said on Saturday: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides." Three days later, Trump addressed the media on Tuesday and blamed "both sides" for the bloodshed.

"There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story," Trump told the media, NBC reports.

"You had a group on one side who was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent," he said.

The president also clarified that he did not react quicker because he wanted his "facts" right. However, it seems he is already quite late.

The world, leaders, celebrities and everyone who saw what exactly happened in Charlottesville have spoken out and paid their respects, shared their condolences and taken their stands without the "fact-checking."

Former US president Barack Obama tweeted a picture quoting Nelson Mandela addressing the incident. The tweet was so powerful that it has set a record for the most-liked tweet in Twitter's history. He said:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Here are other celeb reactions:

When it comes to love, kindness, acceptance and progress, I believe there is only one side. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 15, 2017

You watch breathlessly, your mouth open. Your heart races, and your reality feels as if it's being distorted before your very eyes. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

You attempt to counter something you can't believe you've just heard, but you have to drop it in exchange for another incoming offense. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

You're listening to your president speak. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

It's as if his head is made of glass. And you can see through it all of the flashes of horrible, corrupt thinking. You're sure now. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

You've been sure it was bad. Now you're sure it's impossible. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

The infrastructure that will be remembered today is the one the people will build so that we all become the president that this man is not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

That press conference kinda just blew up my brain. Everyone should watch that entire thing from beginning to end. It's truly shocking. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

OMG. What did we just watch? He blamed the anti-racism protesters. He likened George Washington to Robert E. Lee. Donald. Trump. Fuck. You. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

And we still working with this "Muslim ban" ? let's fix shit at home first #NaziPunksFOff https://t.co/A4lmktigyz — diplo (@diplo) August 16, 2017

One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017