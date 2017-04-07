Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann and his teammate Filipe Luis were seen during a photocall of the Fate of the Furious -- the latest edition of the Fast and Furious installment -- on Thursday in Madrid. Just days ahead of their Madrid derby against Real Madrid.

Vin Diesel, the face of the franchisee, who according to the trailers, is seen leaving his family behind in the movie, was present alongside Charlize Theron, the kickass beauty who is appearing in a Fast and Furious movie for the first time.

The Hollywood duo were presented with jersey No 8 of the Atletico Madrid team, whose original owner is Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez!

The 22-year-old Saul, nevertheless, may not have taken that to heart too much as it was all a part of a promotional and all in good show. Theron, 41, has been seen kissing and hugging the Atletico Madrid duo Griezmann and Luis during the event.

"I am excited to see the actors," said defender Filipe Luis, as quoted by the Sun. "I watch many films and series and to see them up close is exciting."

Griezmann also offered Vin Diesel to kick the football but the badass actor simply trolled the crowd present by doing a mere dummy of kicking the ball into the crowd!

The Fate of the Furious (Fast and Furious 8) is scheduled to release April 14 in the United States, India and all over Europe.