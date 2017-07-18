Making heads turn with her short white dress, Charlize Theron flaunted her assets as she walked down the Atomic Blonde's premiere carpet. The 41-year-old stunned the shutterbugs and everyone attending.

The face of Dior J'adore, Theron wore a Christian Dior bra top and paired the lingerie with a high-waist pleated mini skirt. This gave the actress an opportunity to show off her incredibly hot figure. Covering her modesty, Theron showed off her toned abs.

Also Read: Rihanna strikes a sultry pose in a fur coat at Dior Cruise Collection show

She walked tall in matching white pumps. The diva made a bold statement at the premiere as she sported red hot lipstick that matched her loud red nail polish. Theron shined brighter as she accessorised her get up with diamond jewellery.

She sported two diamond rings on her right hand topped with a bling bracelet. She wore huge rocky earrings to complete the look. Her leggy display was the highlight of the premiere.

Theron will be seen kicking some butts in her upcoming release, Atomic Blonde. The trailer already gave fans a sneak peek into the action packed movie. Set during the Cold War, the David Leith directorial is based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart's 2012 novel The Coldest City.

The movie has received 78 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. IGN has given the film a 7.8/10 rating writing, Theron is a "killer queen."

#charlizetheron in #dior at the #atomicblonde premiere ??or??? A post shared by The Catwalk Italia - TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

"Atomic Blonde has attitude aplenty and the fervent style of its execution is so staggering and exciting to watch that it made it one of the best times I've had in the theater this year," IGN reviewer Alex Welch wrote.

After teasing fans with her grey side in this year's summer release, Fast and Furious 8, fans will expect an outstanding performance from Theron in Atomic Blonde. The film is slated to release on July 28.

Atomic Blonde Restricted Trailer