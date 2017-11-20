Who is Charles Manson? Close
Notorious serial killer Charles Manson, known for brutally murdering actress Sharon Tate, died on Sunday after spending almost a half-century in prison. He was 83.

The infamous cult leader of the Manson Family brutally murdered actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969. The actress, who was married to director Roman Polanski, was eight and half months pregnant at the time of murder.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Manson died of natural causes at Kern County hospital.

Charles Manson, the cult leader who sent followers known as the "Manson Family" out to commit gruesome murders, currently being held at California State Prison, Corcoran, California, U.S. is seen in this August 2017 photo released on November 16, 2017Reuters

He was rushed to a hospital last week from Corcoran State Prison in central California with an undisclosed complaint. His death has sent Twitterati into the frenzy as the killer was a supreme manipulator behind several murders.

He once said in a courtroom speech: "These children that come at you with knives, they are your children. You taught them; I didn't teach them. I just tried to help them stand up."

We have gathered some of the rare and never-seen-before pictures of the hippie cult leader. Scroll down to check them.

Charles Milles Manson booking photo for San Quentin State Prison, California (CII 966 856) 1971Wikimedia Commons
Charles Manson clowns around as he is led to his cell upon the conclusion of his exclusive interview with Reuters August 25, 1989.REUTERS/File Photo
Charles Manson talks during an interview August 25, 1989.REUTERS