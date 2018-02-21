Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia, who jointly own the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, are in news again! While the duo was recently spotted at the IPL auction a few weeks back, looks like the past is here to haunt them again.

It's the four-year-old molestation case (filed in 2014) because of which Ness Wadia was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

And the latest development is that the police have now submitted a 500-page chargesheet in the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ness Wadia was present there and was granted bail on the personal surety of Rs 20,000.

Here's a brief timeline of how their sweet love story turned sour:

In February 2005, Preity Zinta made it official that she was dating Ness Wadia. Ness and Preity continued to make it public by appearing together for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding in Mumbai. Ness even threw a surprise birthday party for Preity. In 2008, they took their relationship to another level and bought Kings XI Punjab team of Indian Premier League together. In 2009 it was reported that Ness slapped Preity at a party. Ness's mother Maureen Wadia's made a comment on their relationship and said: "I don't care even if Ness gets married to a zebra". After a few months, they broke up. In 2013, Preity spoke about her breakup to a magazine and said: "Today, Ness and I are still partners in our IPL team... we are friends." On June 13, 2014, Preity Zinta filed a complaint against Ness Wadia accusing him of molestation, threats and abuse.

Now, what exactly happened?

In her complaint, Preity Zinta stated: "I have known Ness Wadia for the past 10 years and had a relationship with him. But for some time we have ended our relationship. Although we are the co-owners of our team 'Kings XI Punjab', but we are no longer in a relationship and only talk for professional reasons and work. During that time he tried to abuse me and used extremely derogatory language and tried to behave in a manner where I was put to shame in front of my colleagues, friends and family. I had 'orally' warned him several times. I say that Ness Wadia has gone to the extent of threatening me with dire consequences and intimidating me by boasting of his political clout and connections. The incident occurred during the match on 30th May, 2014 at Wankhede Stadium in the evening. Mr Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he's a powerful person. I say that I have been tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life."

Preity Zinta also submitted four photographs showing 'bruise-like' marks on her right arm. According to Mumbai Mirror, in August 2014, Preity's now-husband (who married her in 2016), Gene Goodenough, supported the claims made by his wife stating he had intervened when Wadia abused Zinta. Andrew Miller, father of cricketer David Miller, also sent his statement through an email. "Miller, on the other hand had said he saw the estranged couple arguing but did not see Wadia misbehave with her as he was seated far away," said the official talking to a leading website.

But what Ness Wadia said in his defence was: "I am shocked and dismayed by such baseless allegations." According to Mid-Day, Ness had requested the police to record statements of the nine people present there. "Wadia claims that as co-owners of Kings XI Punjab, both he and Zinta were entitled to 15 seats. On May 30, their team was playing against Chennai Super Kings and since it was his birthday, he had decided to celebrate it with his family and friends and had even bought 35 extra tickets. Also, for the first time since he bought a stake in the IPL team, his mother Maureen had agreed to join him to watch the match . However, the front row seats were occupied by Zinta and her friends," said a senior officer who spoke to The Indian Express last year.