An unidentified man threw a chappal (footwear) at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan while the actor-turned-politician was greeting the people in an open-top vehicle during a roadshow at Tallada centre in Khammam on Wednesday (January 24).

The chappal, however, didn't hit the Power Star and landed on the bonnet of his car instead. The actor, who was unperturbed by the incident, continued waving to his fans and followers during his rally from Kothagudem to Khammam.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan fans manhandle one for hitting Agnyaathavaasi poster with slipper [VIDEOS]

According to a report in The News Minute, the Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Chappal thrown at actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan during his political Yatra in Telangana. Not everyone seem to be welcoming power-star in politics, but politics heat up with his entry in Telugu states ahead of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Xj3cySwqqN — SAKSHI KHANNA (@tweetsakshi) January 24, 2018

However, in another incident, during the rally, Pawan Kalyan's car ran over the foot of a sub-inspector who was there on patrol duty near the city.

A personal assistant was immediately sent to check on the police officer who was later asked to shift to Hyderabad for treatment after Pawan Kalyan came to know about the mishap.

Kalyan, who launched his 'Praja Yatra' in Telangana on Monday (January 22), also participated in the Republic Day celebration held at the party office in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the actor left Hyderabad after his wife Anna Lezhneva performed some religious rituals. The motorcade of 50 vehicles reached Kondagattu in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi hit by piracy

Before the start of the 'yatra', Pawan formally launched social media handle of Veera Mahila, the women's wing of his party. He said it would focus on women security and empowerment.

Kalyan, who had campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 election, distanced himself from both the parties last year. He has already announced that the Jana Sena will contest the coming election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the TDP-BJP and the TRS are in power respectively.

Assembly elections in both the states are scheduled along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Kathi attacked with eggs, roughed up; Pawan Kalyan fans behind it?

Pawan, who himself plans to contest from Andhra Pradesh, chose Kodangattu to launch his political campaign as it was here that he had a narrow escape during campaigning in the 2009 elections.

Pawan was then campaigning for Praja Rajyam, the party floated by his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi.

After the defeat in the elections, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress.

(With IANS Inputs)