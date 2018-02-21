The shooting of talent hunt show India's Next Superstars, judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, recently came to a halt after a massive chaos broke out.

According to reports, a fan of KJo barged into the sets and refused to leave until she met the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. Despite multiple efforts, the fan remained adamant on meeting Karan.

It was when the fan started complaining about dizziness and was about to get unconscious that Karan, who was witnessing the scene from far, decided to control the situation by giving in to the lady's demand and meeting her.

Coming to the reality show, it was slammed heavily last month for allowing a few films old actress, Angela Krislinzki, to be a part of the show that claimed to be a platform for newcomers struggling to get an opportunity to showcase their talent.

However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who apparently selected the participants across 20 cities following auditions, had told Mid-Day: "We have shortlisted people on talent showcased in auditions. Krislinzki was brought aboard after we found merit in her craft."

His statements contradicted that of the judges, who had said at the launch event that the show was indeed for new and talented faces.

Meanwhile, besides judging India's Next Superstar, Karan is also producing Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He is also launching Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the remake of Sairat titled Dhadak.

The filmmaker-producer will also be teaming up with Shashank Khetan and Varun Dhawan for Rannbhoomi. Varun and Karan were both elated to share the news on social media. "#RANNBHOOMI Diwali 2020. A warrior will rise. @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan. Rest of the lead cast will be announced soon #itdoesntgetbigger," Varun wrote on his Twitter handle.