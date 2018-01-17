Shilpa Shinde, who emerged as Bigg Boss 11 winner, is on a high! And she has won celebrity supporters now.

Well, Gauahar Khan, who was on Akash Dadlani's side from Day 1, posted an adorable message about Shilpa Shinde's win.

Gauahar wrote: "So Im back from my vacay! In the meanwhile I read #shilpashinde won biggboss11 .. must say, well done n congratulations Don't know her real Twitter id but my mom prayed 2 rakaat namaz for her to win... Lol! My mom's prayers work!!! Always ..Hahahahahhh Alhamdulillah!" [sic.]

And Ravi Dubey, who was cheering for Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan, also tweeted a heartfelt message. He wrote: "Dear Shilpa we barely know each other but I am highly impressed with hw u hv been abl to transform evry deadlock u faced in d past few months into a pedestal for growth m inspired by hw u have literally converted poison into medicine, congratulations on the resounding victory :):)" [sic.]

Shilpa Shinde claimed the winning position, Hina Khan was declared as the runner-up and Vikas Gupta secured the third spot at the finale of the Bigg Boss 11. And Shilpa walked away with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy presented by the host megastar Salman Khan and a purse of Rs 44 Lakhs.

As Shilpa Shinde walked through the doors of Bigg Boss 11, she was weighed down by the baggage of being India's favourite Bhabhiji. Faced with her biggest nemesis Vikas Gupta on Day 1 itself, Shilpa never shied away from telling her side of the story.

Funny, quirky and full of life, Shilpa soon proved to be one of the strongest contenders of this season. Her equation, constant battle and finally, friendship with Vikas Gupta made her popular with the viewers and earned her the love and respect of the viewers. As she progressed from being a bhabhi to taking on the mantle of being a Maa, she beautifully showcased her true self and continued her struggle in the house. Her humility and mature outlook also won her appreciation and respect from host Salman Khan.

Undermined and misunderstood many a time, Shilpa was often blamed for not partaking in any task, but she managed to stay true to the game and proved herself worthy of the trophy this season.

Commenting on the victorious moment, Shilpa Shinde said, "To be able to hear your name in the voice of Bigg Boss as a winner is the best feeling that one can ever experience. It is a show that has made me more respectful towards myself. I have learnt a lot on this show and more than that I have grown stronger as a person and as a human being. The immense love and warmth from a lot of people have got me here to this stage. I had decided that if ever in my life I would need any kind of support, I would turn to Salman Khan, but destiny had other plans and ultimately brought me here at this juncture. I am overwhelmed at this moment and I am glad I had this opportunity to work with Bigg Boss 11 and COLORS."