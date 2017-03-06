FIFA is offering a sweet deal to football lovers across the world to play an integral role during the U17 World Cup, which kicks off in October this year. For those involved in the field of media to marketing and management as well as general football lovers and school and college pass-outs, here's your big chance!
A FIFA certificate to savour, adidas kits to don and match tickets to be won, the plenty of rewards waiting for the volunteers for the FIFA U17 World Cup are plenty. Lest we forget, the amount of things you will get to learn as part of this assignment and project, will also be unimaginable.
READ: FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 Mascot revealed | Dates and venues of the tournament.
All you need to know
What is it
FIFA are looking for various volunteers to make the huge tournament in India, a massive success.
Who can apply
Any human being, who is at least 18 years old; by June 30 this year.
What to do
Fill out a basic form from the FIFA website on ONE attempt and wait for the BIG call!
When to apply
From now to May 15 (until 10 pm IST)
Vacancies for interested volunteers
Venue Operations
Competition Management
Marketing
Media
Accreditation
IT
Overlays
Security
Transport
Logistics
Airport Operations
Sustainability
Anti-Doping
Administration
Further details on the job openings here
Key FAQs
Accommodation: To be arranged by the volunteers
Remuneration: Undisclosed
Training program from FIFA: Yes, starts mid-August to September. Training involves: orientation training, role specific training, venue training and potentially leadership training if you fulfil a Volunteer Coordinator role.
The perks from FIFA
• Adidas Volunteer Kit
• Participation certificates
• Travel allowance
• One meal/match
• One ticket of every match for family and friends
(with inputs from FIFA website)