FIFA is offering a sweet deal to football lovers across the world to play an integral role during the U17 World Cup, which kicks off in October this year. For those involved in the field of media to marketing and management as well as general football lovers and school and college pass-outs, here's your big chance!

A FIFA certificate to savour, adidas kits to don and match tickets to be won, the plenty of rewards waiting for the volunteers for the FIFA U17 World Cup are plenty. Lest we forget, the amount of things you will get to learn as part of this assignment and project, will also be unimaginable.

All you need to know

What is it

FIFA are looking for various volunteers to make the huge tournament in India, a massive success.

Who can apply

Any human being, who is at least 18 years old; by June 30 this year.

What to do

Fill out a basic form from the FIFA website on ONE attempt and wait for the BIG call!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

When to apply

From now to May 15 (until 10 pm IST)

Vacancies for interested volunteers

Venue Operations

Competition Management

Marketing

Media

Accreditation

IT

Overlays

Security

Transport

Logistics

Airport Operations

Sustainability

Anti-Doping

Administration

Further details on the job openings here

Key FAQs

Accommodation: To be arranged by the volunteers

Remuneration: Undisclosed

Training program from FIFA: Yes, starts mid-August to September. Training involves: orientation training, role specific training, venue training and potentially leadership training if you fulfil a Volunteer Coordinator role.

The perks from FIFA

• Adidas Volunteer Kit

• Participation certificates

• Travel allowance

• One meal/match

• One ticket of every match for family and friends

(with inputs from FIFA website)