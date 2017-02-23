Jamie Vardy found his goalscoring touch just when Leicester City needed it to keep the English Premier League champions very much in the running for a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, while Juventus already have one foot in the last eight of the competition after a professional performance against FC Porto.

Champions League results from matches on Tuesday

In terrible form and grave danger of being relegated from the Premier League, a season after clinching the most improbable of title wins, Leicester were not given much of a chance against the high-flying Sevilla. And for much of the game, that prediction looked on the mark as Sevilla dominated proceedings.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the Spanish side at the Sanchez Pizjuan with a bullet header, before the match, and probably the tie, despite Sevilla missing a penalty, looked settled when Joaquin Correa doubled the lead two minutes past the hour.

However, Vardy, whose goalscoring form has disappeared along with Leicester's this season, scored his debut Champions League strike in the 73rd minute to give Leicester the precious away goal.

The tie is perfectly poised now, going into the second leg at the King Power Stadium.

Perfectly poised are also Juventus, to move into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, after the Italian champions took advantage of a first half sending off of Alex Telles to beat Porto 2-0.

Telles received two yellow cards in the space of 73 seconds, giving Juve the control they were looking for in the first leg in Portugal.

The goals, though, only came after two substitutes were introduced, with Marko Pjaca scoring the first in the 72nd minute, before the veteran Dani Alves made it 2-0 two minutes later.

With a home leg to come, Juventus, with the two-goal advantage, will be confident of moving into the last eight of the Champions League.

"We could have done better in the first half but Porto defended well," Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic told UEFA's official website. "They are used to playing at this level. We hit twice in quick succession when they got tired, exactly as (manager Massimiliano) Allegri told us to do.

"He kept telling us to stay calm and serene and wait for the right moment because it would certainly arrive. I think our victory was fully deserved, we played well against serious opponents who only tried to defend when they went down to ten men."

Champions League round of 16 first leg results:

FC Porto 0-2 Juventus.

Scorers: Juventus: Marko Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74.

Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City.

Scorers: Sevilla: Pablo Sarabia 25, Joaquin Correa 62. Leicester City: Jamie Vardy 73.