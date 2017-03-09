Barcelona pulled off the impossible, producing a comeback that had the jaws falling to the floor, while Borussia Dortmund rode on the brilliance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move into the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It was impossible; it just was. No team had ever come back from 4-0 down after the first leg in the Champions League. But then, this is not a normal Barcelona team; they are made of universal class talent and they showed why by beating PSG 6-1 in the second leg to make it to their tenth consecutive Champions League quarterfinal.

Amazingly, there were two comebacks in just the second leg. The first one came in the first 50 minutes, with Barcelona scoring three unanswered goals, which meant they only needed one more to take this match into extra time; two to go through.

Those goals came from Luis Suarez, a Layvin Kurzawa own goal and Lionel Messi, and just when the comeback looked on, it seemed to have ended with Edinson Cavani scoring two minutes past the hour.

With 28 minutes plus stoppage time remaining, Barcelona now had to score three goals against this strong PSG side.

They waited until the 88th minute to start the second comeback.

Neymar was the man for the moment, scoring two goals and laying on the other. The Brazilian netted in the 88th and 91st minutes.

With a few more minutes of stoppage time remaining, Barca needed to find another to go through. Neymar clipped a ball into the box, Sergi Roberto, desperate to get there, got a toe to the ball and bang, it was in, PSG were stunned beyond comprehension and Barcelona were in dreamland.

The other game wasn't half as exciting, with Dortmund overturning a one-goal deficit by smashing in four of their own at home against Benfica.

Aubameyang was the one to take the plaudits, scoring a hat-trick, while Christian Pulisic added one of his own to give Thomas Tuchel's men a 4-0 win on the night and a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

Results: Barcelona 6-1 PSG (Barcelona won 6-5 on aggregate).

Scorers: Barcelona: Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa (OG) 40, Lionel Messi (P) 50, Neymar 88, (P) 90+1, Sergi Roberto 90+5. PSG: Edinson Cavani 62.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Benfica (Borussia Dortmund won 4-1 on aggregate).

Scorers: Borussia Dortmund: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4, 61, 85. Christian Pulisic 59.