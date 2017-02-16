Another last 16 match, another performance akin to a team at amateur level – Arsenal fell by the wayside again against superior opposition as Bayern Munich ran riot at the Allianz Arena in their first leg match of the Champions League.

Another groundhog day for Arsenal

The ease with which the Wenger's teams over the last 12 years have collapsed mentally is an art in itself. And while there have been mental collapses of the highest order before, this one on Tuesday will take some beating.

Having done exceedingly well to get back to level terms after Alexis Sanchez notched the rebound off his own missed penalty following Arjen Robben's early opener, Arsenal went to pieces in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute, before Thiago Alcantara gave Bayern a two-goal buffer with a strike three minutes later. A second goal from Thiago in the 64th minute and the Arsenal fall had begun with it reaching rock bottom when Thomas Muller made it 5-1 for Bayern Munich two minutes from time.

Try as Wenger might, there is now way he can explain away this performance and the fact that he could sit down for only three questions in the post-match press conference – such was the pain from the defeat and etched on his face – said it all.

In the other game of the night, Real Madrid produced a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Napoli.

Lorenzo Insigne gave the Italians the lead in the eighth minute, only for Karim Benzema to make kit 1-1 11 minutes later.

Toni Kroos then fired in what proved to be the first leg winner four minutes into the second half before a Casemiro stunner in the 54th gave Real Madrid the cushion they will need going into the second leg in Naples.