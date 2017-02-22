Two games played, 14 goals scored – so it is pretty safe to say that Champions League night on Tuesday had plenty of drama and excitement.

Manchester City produced a brilliant comeback at the Etihad to take a two-goal lead into the second leg against an effervescent Monaco, while Atletico Madrid were too strong for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, giving Diego Simeone's side the advantage.

At the Etihad, Manchester City came back from 3-2 down to pick up a remarkable 5-3 victory, in a first leg that had controversy, missed penalties and plenty of goals.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 26th minute in this chaotic game, before it soon became 1-1, courtesy the man who flopped in the English Premier League – Radamel Falcao.

Kylian Mbappe then put Monaco into the lead at halftime, thanks to a 40th minute goal.

However, Sergio Aguero, who was denied a penalty in the first half and shown a harsh yellow card for a dive instead, got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the game on 58 minutes, before Monaco jumped into the lead again when Falcao found that target with unerring accuracy.

However, Aguero sparked a brilliant comeback, with his strike in the 71st minute, before John Stones, six minutes later, and Leroy Sane, eight minutes from time, made it 5-3 for Manchester City.