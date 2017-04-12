Leicester City had a dream run in the Premier League last season, winning the title, and in the process making the Champions League cut. The Foxes have done well in the elite competition so far, and are the only remaining team from England in the Champions League. City will clash against Atletico Madrid in the all-important quarter finals on Wednesday.

The English champions will travel to Vicente Calderon for the first leg of the quarterfinals, with both teams looking for a win, and carry over the advantage into the second leg. Atletico Madrid, without a shadow of doubt, will be a tough nut to crack, despite Leicester beating teams like Porto and Sevilla en route to the quarterfinals.

Atletico has made a habit of winning big games as the Spaniash giants have reached the finals of the competition twice in last three years. Though they are still searching for their first title, the club's record speaks volumes. Atletico is high on confidence going into this match, after securing a win against Sevilla and a draw against Real Madrid in the recent past.

Atletico have a stron squad comprising players like Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann. The duo, primarily Griezmann, has been in wonderful form, and he does not need many invitations to find the back of the net.

"I don't imagine this game being a big win for either team. Given the qualities of the two sides, I think it will be hard-fought and I am sure it will be settled at their ground," UEFA's Champions League official website quoted Atletico manager, Diego Simeone as saying.

The home team must have drawn out plans to contain the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki. After the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, Leicester have found their way back to reckoning, with losing only one match under new manager Craig Shakespeare so far, and mounting the points' table.

Vardy is in his elements, and Leicester are looking dangerous on the counter, which Atletico will be keen to address.

Shakespeare wants his players to enjoy the quarterfinals clash.

"These are the nights you relish when you are in this job, it's what you live for. When I walked into this great, traditional stadium today I felt a bit of a tingle. We have to make sure we enjoy it and get a good result. We'll show Atlético the respect they deserve but we're here to compete, not just to make up the numbers. The players deserve this opportunity," Shakespeare said.

Where to watch

The Champions League quarter-final clash between Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City is set to start at 7.45 pm local time, 12.15 am IST and 2.45am EST. Here is the TV and Live streaming information.

India: TV: Ten 1. Live Streaming: Sony Liv

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Spain: TV: Movistar+

Italy: TV: Premium Sport 2 HD.