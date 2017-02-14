Stopping a Barcelona attack that has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the lineup is hard enough, but when you have to do that without your best defender, it becomes a whole lot more difficult.

PSG will have to try and stop Messi and co. from firing in the goals in Paris without the services of Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian centre-back ruled out through injury.

There was hope that the Silva might be fit in time for this Champions League last 16 first leg match after being rested for the Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on Friday, but, unfortunately for the Parisians, the defender hasn't recovered from a muscle problem.

With Thiago Silva missing, PSG manager Unai Emery will have to go with Presnel Kimpembe alongside Marquinhos, and while the young defender has impressed in Ligue 1, if he is included, it will be his first ever match in the Champions League.

And what you want more than most when you play a team like Barcelona, particularly in defence, is experience, but Emery will have to hope Kimpembe does the job for his team and keeps out the away goals, which could prove to be so crucial in this tie.

"It's always a great privilege to contest a match like this," Emery said of the PSG vs Barcelona tie. "These are two great sides, two great teams with lots of individual talent. The key will be to win the challenges, the duels, both as a team, and as individuals."

Apart from Thiago Silva, PSG will have to do without their other Thiago as well, with the midfielder Motta suspended.

Barcelona are without three first-team players in Javier Mascherano, Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan. Mascherano has a hamstring injury, Vidal is out with an ankle problem, while Turan is suffering from a groin issue.

Expected starting XI: PSG: Trapp; Aurier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Maxwell; Rabiot, Verratti, Matuidi; Lucas Moura, Cavani, Draxler.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.