Liverpool are one of the successful teams when it comes to playing in the UEFA Champions League, but things have not looked good for the club in the last couple of seasons. They are not a regular in the elite club competition of Europe, and Liverpool will hope to beat Hoffenheim in the two-legged Champions League qualifier and ensure qualification.

The first leg is scheduled to be played at Rhein-Neckar Arena on Tuesday, and both teams will hope to head into the second leg at Anfield with some lead and momentum. This match would also mean travelling to Roberto Firmino's former side and also manager Jurgen Klopp's country.

Both the teams finished fourth in their respective domestic competitions, leading to this clash after the draws were made earlier in the month. This is definitely a tricky tie for Liverpool when they could have easily got some of the lesser known teams in the draw, like BSC Young Boys, Football Club FCSB etc.

But, Liverpool, and even Hoffenheim, cannot think about what happened in the draw. They should rather concentrate at the match in hand.

Liverpool come into this match with an unimpressive draw against Watford, where their defence looked all over the place, especially in set-pieces. If Liverpool are to have any chance of making it to the Europe's elite, they need to bring their A game to Germany.

Liverpool are without Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho too, with the latter being uncertain as well due to back injury. Manager Klopp will need to make the most out of it from the resources available. With Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as their front three, the trio can cause problems for any defensive line-up.

Hoffenheim will come with their homework done well. They will not give these players that extra yard of space, which the Liverpool players can exploit. With a young manager, Julian Nagelsmann, who is 30 years old, Hoffenheim will try to create history, by beating Liverpool and reach the Champions League main round. He is known for his ability to get the best out of his players.

They have some wonderful players in their team, including brilliant forwards in the form of Sandro Wagner, who has all the ammunition to trouble Liverpool's Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. This Hoffenheim player was one of the key reasons for their good display in the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry is another quality player for the home team.

Both Hoffenheim and Liverpool are desperate to make it to the Champions League, and the two legged encounter will witness some wonderful display of football. It is the team which plays consistent football over two legs that should get a chance to feature in the Champions League.