Jose Mourinho confirms phenomenal Paul Pogba will start in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League action returns this midweek with some key matches lined up. The last 16 phase of the competition is upon us and the heavyweights of Europe are ready to clash swords to gain supremacy.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are in action, while the Premier League is represented by Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

PSG, meanwhile, remain the only representative from the French Ligue 1.

This combination of pictures created on December 11, 2017 shows the slips of Real Madrid (L) and Paris Saint-Germain during the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in NyonFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

The biggest clash of the week definitely remains the one between Real Madrid and Paris at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 14. 

All matches will be broadcast live on TV across India and also on the online/mobile platforms.

Here are the details:

Feb 13:

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning)

TV channels: Sony TEN 2/HD

Basel vs Manchester City

IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning)

TV channels: Sony SIX/HD

Feb 14:

Porto vs Liverpool

IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning)

TV channels: Sony SIX/HD

Real Madrid vs Paris

IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning)

TV channels: Sony TEN 2/HD

Feb 20:

Bayern vs Besiktas

IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning)

TV channels: TBD

Chelsea vs Barcelona

IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning)

TV channels: TBD

Feb 21:

Sevilla vs Manchester United

IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning) 

TV channels: TBD

Shaktar vs Roma

IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning)

TV channels: TBD

Note: All the matches will be available online/android/iOS on Sony Liv