The UEFA Champions League action returns this midweek with some key matches lined up. The last 16 phase of the competition is upon us and the heavyweights of Europe are ready to clash swords to gain supremacy.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are in action, while the Premier League is represented by Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

PSG, meanwhile, remain the only representative from the French Ligue 1.

The biggest clash of the week definitely remains the one between Real Madrid and Paris at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 14.

All matches will be broadcast live on TV across India and also on the online/mobile platforms.

Here are the details:

Feb 13:

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning) TV channels: Sony TEN 2/HD

Basel vs Manchester City IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning) TV channels: Sony SIX/HD

Feb 14:

Porto vs Liverpool IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning) TV channels: Sony SIX/HD

Real Madrid vs Paris IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning) TV channels: Sony TEN 2/HD

Feb 20:

Bayern vs Besiktas IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning) TV channels: TBD

Chelsea vs Barcelona IST time: 1:15 am (Wednesday morning) TV channels: TBD

Feb 21:

Sevilla vs Manchester United IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning) TV channels: TBD

Shaktar vs Roma IST time: 1:15 am (Thursday morning) TV channels: TBD

Note: All the matches will be available online/android/iOS on Sony Liv.