With the Philippe Coutinho problem still hanging over their heads, Liverpool will look to do the business against Hoffenheim and seal their place in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to pick up a 2-1 away victory over the German side in the first leg, putting them in pole position to move into the all-important group stages of Europe's elite club competition.

With Coutinho still looking to move to Barcelona, not playing in the Champions League proper this season would be an absolute disaster for Klopp, so getting the required result is really the only option for the Reds.

"For me, it is half-time, and at half-time you have to adjust things, change things in the right direction," Klopp said of the nature of the tie after the first leg. "The first game was good enough to get a result, the second game needs to be better, that's how it is."

Hoffenheim were impressive at times against Liverpool, with their high-energy game causing the English Premier League side a few problems.

With Liverpool's defence looking fragile, Klopp will know his team really cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in this second leg.

"The main difference between this game tomorrow and the game last week is that now everyone knows about the quality of Hoffenheim," Klopp added. "I knew it before but I'm pretty sure a lot of people on England didn't expect the quality of Hoffenheim they saw – that's now clear.

"Liverpool and Hoffenheim both want to play in the Champions League and we need to accept the challenge. We worked hard for this goal last year and we've got a good result coming out of the first leg, as winning at Hoffenheim is no mean feat and I don't think there are that many teams that have won away at Hoffenheim.

"But if you think they will come into the game thinking they have nothing to lose, you have another think coming. You've seen how dangerous they are, we performed well in the first leg and we need to play very well."

Liverpool, who have never lost to German opposition at home in Europe, always seem to be up for it when there is a European match on at Anfield, and that is what Klopp will bank on. Knowing that Hoffenheim must win this game to stand any chance of going through might just work for Liverpool, because it will open up more spaces for their attackers, who, as they showed last season, know where the back of the net is.

When and where to watch live

Liverpool vs Hoffenheim is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST, 8.45pm CET, 12.15am IST start. TV and live streaming information below.

India: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK :TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport

Germany TV: Sky Sport1 and Sky Sport 3. Live Streaming: Sky Go Germany.

USA :TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Australia, Spain, Middle East, North Africa: TV: BeIN Sports. Live Streaming: BeIN Sports Connect