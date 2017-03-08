Barcelona will need to go where no other team has gone before, if they want to be a part of the eight teams that will slug it out in the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season. With Barca having an off-day and PSG playing near-perfect football in the first leg of the last 16 in Paris, Luis Enrique's men have been given the task of climbing a mountain the size of Everest in 90 minutes at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs PSG team news and lineups

If there is any team capable of doing it, it certainly is Barcelona, a team filled with fantasy players and attackers capable of scoring at will.

Chief of them all, of course, is Lionel Messi and the Argentine looks to be back in top form and ready to try and inspire his team to the most difficult of comeback victories.

After the first leg, PSG lead this last 16 tie 4-0, thanks to an inspired performance, which saw Angel Di Maria, the former Real Madrid winger, grab a brace and Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler help themselves to a goal each.

No team in the history of the Champions League have ever been able to turn around a 4-0 deficit in a two-legged tie and while Barcelona have made records tumble over the past decade or so – by trying to reach the quarterfinals this season, they will be attempting to make it past the last 16 for a record tenth consecutive time – this does look a little bit beyond them.

Even if Barcelona manage to score four goals – and with Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the team, that is entirely possible – all PSG need to do is find the back of the net once at the Camp Nou, which will mean Barca have to score six to go through.

Luis Enrique, the Barcelona manager, though, believes his Barcelona team are capable of scoring four, five or even six goals.

"I've been convinced for a couple of weeks that there will be a stage in the game where we will be close to achieving what we need," Enrique said. "If a team can score four against us then we can score six against them.

"The result in the first leg was very clear but this is a knockout tie and we're only at half-time. Over 95 minutes, an infinite number of things can happen. Hopefully they will all be positive for us."

When to Watch Live

Barcelona vs PSG is set to begin at 8.45pm CET, 7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST (Thursday).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Ten 1 HD and Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports live and ESPN Watch.

USA: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxsoccer2go.

Spain: TV: Movistar+ and Bein Sports.

France, Middle East, Canada, Australia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.