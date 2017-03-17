Europe's top two elite club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, have come down to the final eight teams and they will be eager to find out their opponents with the draws taking place later today in Nyon, Switzerland.

Also read: Barcelona vs PSG highlights: Watch the video of all the goals in ridiculous Barca Champions League comeback

Leicester City have once again defied all odds, like they did last year in the Premier League, and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament and in a shocking turn of events, are the only Premier League team in the tournament.

Juventus and Monaco are the only representatives from Italy and France, while Spain have three teams in the quarter-finals in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The final two spots are occupied by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The Europa League has teams from seven different countries in the quarter-finals of the tournament with Belgium the only country to have two representatives in Anderlecht and Genk. The other teams that have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League include Manchester United (England), Ajax (Holland), Besiktas (Turkey), Celta Vigo (Spain), Lyon (France) and Schalke (Germany).

The quarter-final draw is open for both the Champions League and the Europa League, meaning any of the remaining eight teams can face off against anyone regardless of the nationality. The club that is selected first for each tie will play the first leg at home.

The quarter-final matches of the Champions League will be played in April with the first leg on April 11 and 12 and the second leg a week later on April 18 and 19.

The first leg of the Europa League matches will be played on April 13, with the second legs following a week later on April 20.

Where to watch

The Champions League quarter-final draw is set to start at 11:00am GMT (4:30pm IST, 7:00am EST)

The Europa League quarter-final draw is set to start at 12:00am GMT (5:30pm IST, 8:00am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: Foxsoccer2go.

Australia, Middle East,: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 3. Live Streaming: SuperSport live.

International: Live Streaming: UEFA.com.