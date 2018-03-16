The 2017/18 Champions League quarter-final draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon Friday, March 16. Eight teams will go into the pot for the draw as they look to find out their next opponent in Europe's elite club competition.

Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla at Old Trafford has forced last season's Europa League winners crash out of this season's Champions League. The La Liga outfit have made it to the quarter-final for the first time in the history and will now look to make it to the last four.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were the other two English clubs to be knocked out of the competition by Juventus and Barcelona respectively. Despite settling for a draw in the first leg, the London's two sides suffered defeats in the second leg of the round of 16 tie, resulting in their elimination.

A lot of hopes were pinned on Paris Saint-Germain to progress further at the expense of Real Madrid. However, a 3-1 defeat in the first leg for Unai Emery's side, coupled with Neymar's absence due to injury for the return leg, made it difficult for the Ligue 1 outfit to overcome the deficit.

Bayern Munich and AS Roma are the other two teams to make it to the quarter-final of this season's Champions League. The Bundesliga winners registered a crushing win over Turkish outfit Besiktas, while Shakhtar Donetsk's defeat to the Italian side allowed Roma to seal a berth in the last eight.

For the quarter-finals, there will be no country protection, meaning a club can face another club from the same association. The side that is drawn first will play the first leg at home and the second leg will be away for the same club.

Team's qualified for 2017/18 Champions League draw

Real Madrid Barcelona Bayern Munich Juventus Manchester City Liverpool Sevilla AS Roma

How to watch live

The draw starts at 4 pm IST/12pm CET/11am GMT. Live coverage of the Champions League group stage draw will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The draw can also be live streamed on Sony Liv app. Uefa's official website will live stream the draw for mobile and computer users. Click here for the link.