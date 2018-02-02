Chalo and Touch Chesi Chudu (TCC) have opened to an average good response at the US box office in the premiere shows. But the collection of Naga Shaurya's film is slightly bigger than Ravi Teja's movie.

Tollywood has released four movies and two among them have got good hype and promotion. BlueSky Cinemas and Sari Gama Cinemas acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Touch Chesi Chudu and Chalo, respectively, for whopping prices. Both the movies were released in nearly 110 screens each in North America.

Read: Touch Chesi Chudu review | Chalo movie review

The distribution houses held the grand premiere shows across North America, a day before it they hit the screens. Having good advance booking, Chalo and Touch Chesi Chudu started on a decent note at the US box office.

As per early estimates, Chalo has collected $78,432 from 92 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows. The movie is expected to surpass $100,000 mark, when the final numbers are revealed. The film has not only become the biggest release for Naga Shaurya, but also the biggest opener for the young actor.

As per early estimates, Touch Chesi Chudu has collected $71,409 from 90 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows. The final collection is expected to touch $100,000 mark, but it will not be able to beat the record of Raja The Great, which is the biggest opener for Ravi Teja with its collection of $117,400 from 90 screens in the US premiere shows.

New Tamil release Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren started on a poor note and collected $5,772 from 33 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows. On the other hand, last weeks Indian releases Padmaavat and Bhaagamathie continued to keep the cash registers ringing and collected $224,060 (303 screens) and $12,748 (74 screens) at the US box office on Thursday.

PaniPuri tweeted, "Indian Movies Gross Thursday (02/01/18) #Chalo -$78,432(92Locs)[Premiers] #TouchChesiChudu -$71,409(90Locs)[Premiers] #Padmaavat -$224,060(303Locs) #Bhaagamathie -$12,748(74Locs) #OruNallaNaalPathuSolren -$8,028(37Locs) @IamNagashaurya @iamRashmika @RaviTeja_offl."