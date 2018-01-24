Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to be the chief guest at the pre-release function of Naga Shourya and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Telugu film Chalo. This event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

The makers of Chalo have planned to hold a grand pre-release event for the film at Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The function will begin at 6.30 pm and Chiranjeevi will take some time off from his busy schedule of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The makers have confirmed the news about the Megastar's presence on this occasion.

"On the eve of Bhogi, happy to announce that Megastar Chiranjeevi garu accepted my request to attend our #Chalo pre-release function on January 25th. Naa aanandhaniki avadhulu levu. Thank you so much Sir," Naga Shaurya had tweeted on January 13.

Idlebrain Jeevi, an expert from the Telugu film industry, shared a poster featuring the details of the pre-release function of Chalo. He tweeted, "Chiranjeevi is the chief guest for pre release event of #Chalo tomorrow night at Yousufguda Police Grounds."

Chalo is a romantic action entertainer, which has been written and directed by debutant Venky Kudumula. The movie is about a village called Tiruppuram, which is divided into half by the Tamil and Telugu people. Neither of the groups crosses and enters the other's perimeter. How a boy and girl break the barrier between two communities forms the crux of the story.

Naga Shourya is playing the hero in Chalo. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who hogged the limelight with Kannada film Kirrik Party, is foraying into Tollywood with this movie and she appears as hero's love interest. Vennela Kishore, Krishna Murali Posani, Raghu Babu and Achyuth Kumar are in the supporting cast of the film.

Chalo is produced by Usha Malpuri under the banner IRA Creations. The movie has Sai Sriram's camera work, Mahati Swara Sagar's music, Kotagiri Venkateswar Rao and Thammi Raju's editing, Venkat's stunts and Raam Arasavilli's art direction. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 7.

The promos of Chalo have received wonderful response from the movie buffs across the globe. If you have watched them yet, here are its teaser, trailer and songs.