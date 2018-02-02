Director Venky Kudumula's Telugu movie Chalo featuring Naga Shaurya and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Chalo is a romantic comedy movie, which has been written and directed by Venky Kudumula, who is marking his debut as a director. The film has been produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner Ira Creations. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.25 hours.

Chalo movie story: The film revolves around a village called "Tiruppuram" which is divided into half by the Tamil and Telugu people. Neither of the groups cross and enter the other's perimeter.

Chalo movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audiences' response to the movie.

Rj Shiv‏ @rjshiv_a3

#Chalo is super fun Nice 1st half, ok 2nd half will give you lots of laughing moments @IamNagashaurya looks dashing & did nice job @iamRashmika looks cute and done very well Dir #Venky did good job & comedian #Satya steals da show @vennelakishore Arachakam Watch it

RaJiV‏ @RajivAluri

#Chalo is a timepass entertainer..Good 1st half, 2nd half started on dull note but @vennelakishore saved it..climax could be better. #NagaShourya ,Satya and #Rashmika were good..Good direction debut by Venky..Dialogues need special note..Overall a enjoyable entertainer

God of Masses‏ @ImkaNTRi

Bagundhi 1st half. Super entertaining Dialogues, dop Rashmika ❤️ #Chalo Avg 2nd half. Bad climax @vennelakishore comedy saved #Chalo

Deepak‏ @KodelaDeepak

#Chalo aka #Godava. Comedy worked out very well. Romance could have been better. Good Time pass movie.

Ram S‏ @ramabcdefg

super hilarious roller-coaster 1st half. Joy ride so far #Chalo

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

Halfway through #Chalo..Super Entertaining so far.. @iamRashmika Looks. #Chalo is quite enjoyable.@IamNagashaurya is impressive and pulled it off with an ease. @iamRashmika looks cute & did a fab jobDebutant #VenkyKudumula succeeded in handling comedy genre film. @vennelakishore & #Satya will tickle your funny bone for sure.Hilarious comedy.

G Ranjith Kumar‏ @smm2ranjith

#Chalo View Point: Valid content that runs on hilarious comedy track throughout its narration makes it a happy watch. Congrats to @IamNagashaurya, @iamRashmika and @chalothefilm team. Guys, go.. Watch it

Cine Industry‏ @baluvarada

#Chalo 1st half nice but 2nd half narration slow but climax @vennelakishore performance #Music Good #Nagashourya as usual

Rajesh Manne‏ @rajeshmanne1

#Chalo Is Hilarious Entertainer Charecters, comedy, songs, Interwell Point , Pre Climax , Screen Play Were Highlights of this film.

Mani Raj‏ @ManiManiraju13

#Chalo - @IamNagashaurya's career best. 100% entertainment. A must watch for comedy lovers ☺️ Rating 4/5

Sravani Lakshmi‏ @SravaniSayz

Entertaining first half.. Good going #Chalo Hittu Cinema manchi entertaining ga thisadu @VenkyKudumula .. @IamNagashaurya at his best .. Go and watch #Chalo

janasena‏ @PKMSDNENA

Just done with #Chalo first half...Hilarious entertainer with edge-of-the-seat interval bang... @iamRashmika looks

Pavan Kumar‏ @paulpavan78

Just done with #Chalo first half...Hilarious entertainer with edge-of-the-seat interval bang....Waiting for second half @IamNagashaurya @elurucnu. #Chalo Hilarious Comedy Entertainer film... Will be biggest commercial hit in @IamNagashaurya career. @iamRashmika wonderful as female lead. director @VenkyKudumula delivered best ... @vennelakishore & #Satya are hilarious... Sure Shot hit film... Watch with family and friends

sai srujan‏ @sai_pelluri

"Chalo has a decent premise with a good college backdrop and entertaining romance and comedy. First half has come to an end on an interesting note" @IamNagashaurya @iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula @chalothefilm #ChaloUSPremiersonFeb1st

Cinema Radar‏ @cinema_radar

#Chalo Movie Review - Enjoyable fare Entertaining first half and okay second half Comedy @IamNagashaurya & @iamRashmika Pair is superb Music is superb Predictable story , Avg 2nd half , climax It is time pass entertainer and easily Watchable - 3.0/5

SKN‏ @SKNonline

#Chalo is a good come back of @IamNagashaurya , Debut Dir @VenkyKudumula handled the film through out in fun mode & nice writing. Kirak entry into Tollywood by @iamRashmika Congratulations to Ira creations & team

Sandeep‏ @SandeepSpeakz

#Chalo :@IamNagashaurya's splendid show. #Shaurya looks at his best.Kudos to debutante director @VenkyKudumula 4 commendable job. @iamRashmika is a bundle of talent.She has bright career in T'wood. Comedy is biggest strength. As usual, @vennelakishore nails as Param. Go for it

Arjun‏ @Arjunwrites_

#Chalo First half : average Second half : below average... Overall : Disappointing... Nothing new, nothing excitied...

Munna‏ @Anudeep_Munna55

#Chalo is a Good Entertainer.. @IamNagashaurya is too Good. @iamRashmika is Beautiful.. Dir #VenkyKudumula did fabulous job. @vennelakishore & #Satya r Hilarious.. Enjoyable film..

Kumar Sriramaneni‏ @KumarTV5Cinema

#Chalo @IamNagashaurya rebuild his career with CHALO #Comedian Satya role generated lot of fun in first Off Second off @vennelakishore steal the show ''what an attitude" @iamRashmika given fresh feel to love story @VenkyKudumula screenplay nd dialogues superb #FUNKICHALO#Chalo Fun filled Entertainer IamNagashaurya gets a good comeback with CHALO @vennelakishore steal the show in the second half with his tremendous comedy timing. Heroine @iamRashmika lovely screen presence given fresh feel to the cute love story @VenkyKudumula #Chalo

Sumanth reddy‏ @DocSumanth

#chalo @IamNagashaurya @iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula #chalo review just the saw film in ukraine full too entertainment movie no one miss the movie nagashaurya and Rashmika acting superb @vennelakishore comedy peaks over all good movie

Venkatesh‏ @Venkatesh_ET

Super liked #Chalo. What a fun filled movie. 2018's first hit. @iamRashmika & @IamNagashaurya chemistry is such a joy to watch onscreen. Director @VenkyKudumula have a bright future. must see film thos weekend.

Prasadam Raghu‏ @RaghuStarMaa