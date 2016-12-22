Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Somya Seth, who played the role of Kaurwaki, is set to tie the knot with her fiancé soon. The actress will get married to her American-born beau Arun Kapoor on January 15, 2017.

Somya, who rose to popularity with television show Navya, has already sent wedding invitation cards to her friends.

The actress met Arun in the US when she was on a long break from television and had moved to the country before making a comeback with the historical show. Of late, she has also been sharing pictures with her beau on her Instagram page.

The year 2016 saw many television celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta and others getting hitched.

Meanwhile, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat went off the air in October owing to its dropping Television Rating Points (TRPs). The show had been a favourite among viewers since its inception and had witnessed a massive success with child artist Siddharth Nigam as young Ashoka.

However, after the show took a 12-year leap and Mohit Raina was introduced as the king, Ashoka, it struggled to live up to viewers' expectations. Although Mohit managed to do justice to the role, the show lost its charm, resulting in the series going off the air.