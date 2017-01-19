Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Somya Seth, who played the role of Kaurwaki, tied the knot with her American-born fiancé Arun Kapoor on January 15. The wedding was no less than a fairy tale and was held in a plush resort in the United States.

Some pictures from the wedding have surfaced online. It was a traditional Indian wedding and Somya looked absolutely gorgeous in red bridal attire and donned heavy gold jewellery. Some reports said that Somya would spend three months in the US before she resumes work commitments in India.

The actress, who rose to popularity with television show Navya, met Arun in the US when she was on a long break from television and had moved to the country before making a comeback with the historical show.

Recently, another TV actress Ginnie Virdi, who plays the role of Ranjana in Udaan, tied the knot with advocate Parminder Singh Malhi on January 1. "It was a full-on Punjabi wedding, attended by close family and friends. My co-stars from Udann were also present on the occasion," Ginnie had told the Times of India.

Last year in the month of January, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal tied the knot in Goa. Others popular celebs who got hitched in 2016 were Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta, Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt and Shikha Singh-Karan Shah.