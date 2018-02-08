Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have kept R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja out of the Indian limited-overs team. And now they are making a "very strong case" for themselves for inclusion in Test cricket too, according to captain Virat Kohli.

Chahal and Kuldeep are enjoying sucess after success in 50-over and 20-over formats at the international level. In the current six-ODI series against South Africa, they have bamboozled the opposition batsmen.

Also read: India create history in SA

Yesterday (February 7), in the third ODI in Cape Town, the duo took four wickets apiece as India thrashed the hosts by 124 runs for a 3-0 lead. This bowling effort came after Kohli's 34th ODI ton. So far in the ODI rubber, Chahal-Kuldeep combination has 21 wickets.

In the post-match press conference, Kohli was asked about Chahal and Kuldeep's chances of playing in Tests in the near future and he said they were making a "very strong case" for themselves.

"Those are things that are quite a bit away from now. Look they are obviously making a very strong case for themselves, bowling in these conditions and making breakthroughs like we haven't seen before. It's outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn't seem to be a way out at all. It's unbelievable. Taking eight wickets today is outstanding," the 29-year-old skipper said.

Kohli breaks Ganguly's record

"I just don't have words to explain this. Credit to them. Both have been working hard on their game. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well. They are very brave tossing the ball and asking the batsman to come out and play a risky shot. Hats off to them but the other debate is a bit away from now. You never know what happens in the future but I am really happy at the moment," he added.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been India's first-choice spinners in the longer format of the game. They have, time and again, played big roles in the team's victories at home. Ashwin is currently the team's number one spinner in red-ball cricket.

23-year-old Kuldeep has played two Tests while Chahal, 27, is yet to make his debut in the five-day format.