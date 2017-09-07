Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 31 and 32 on Thursday, September 7, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will feature a shocking revelation about Cha Tae Hoon.

The young businessman and high school friend of Sung Hae Sung seems to have a vital role to play in the demise of Yang Kyung Chul. It was earlier revealed that chairman Cha Kwon Pyo and his wife Yoon Mi Na know something about the mysterious murder case.

Are they trying to protect their son? The shocking plot twist of episodes 29 and 30 indicates that Cha Tae Hoon is directly or indirectly linked to the death of his schoolmate. Apart from helping Sung Hae Cheol, he urged his father to help Sung Young Joon in his studies.

The viewers were under the impression that Sung Hae Sung's younger brother is a witness of the murder case in which either Chairman Cha Kwon Pyo or his wife Yoon Mi Na had an important role to play. But it was revealed in episode 30 that the doctor does not know the reason for getting financial support from the chairman.

However, it remains to be seen if Cha Tae Hoon asks his father to help Sung Hae Sung's siblings just because he knows that his friend died because of the chairman's carelessness. The viewers can look forward to an unexpected plot twist in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, detective Shin Ho Bang and his friends are searching for a man named Park Dong Seok. According to the art teacher's statement, he was with Yang Kyung Chul on the day the high school student was killed inside the art room.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 31 and 32 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: