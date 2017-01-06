Chinese tech major Xiaomi made remarkable debut at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas with the launch of three new smart products.

First on the list is Xiaomi's new ultra-slim Mi TV 4 series with edgeless display similar to the company's concept phone Mi Mix. It is interesting to note that the TV measures 4.9mm in thickness at its thinnest point, which is just 0.15mm thicker than Vivo X5 Max (4.47mm), which is touted as world's slimmest smartphone.

Mi TV 4 series comes in three sizes — 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. They boast Dolby Atmos audio system, a first in the company TV series, and is powered by forked Android OS with the company's own Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based PatchWall UI, which can intuitively give recommendations to the owners on TV shows.

Mi TV 4 package also includes feature-rich Mi TV Bar, which houses 10 speakers, 2 wireless rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer.

The company did not reveal the price details of the specific Mi TV 4 series models, but promised that the biggest of the lot, 65-inch Mi TV 4 series with Dolby Atmos Home Theater bar, will be less than $2,000 (approx. €1888.75/Rs. 1,35,630). The one with the standard Mi TV Bar will be below $1500. It will be initially made available in China.

Besides the smart TVs, Xiaomi also pulled the wraps off the new MI HD router powered by a Qualcomm IPQ8064 chip, which supports 2600Mbps Wi-Fi802.11ac Wi-Fi with 4x4 MU-MIMO. It comes in two internal hard drive storage configurations 1TB and 8GB for less than $200 and $500, respectively.

There's more..

Buoyed by the tremendous response to the new concept phone Mi Mix, Xiaomi launched the white-hued model.

Except the snowy colour, everything else remains the same as seen inside the original model. It boasts full ceramic body including the frame and side buttons. Seamless connectors fuse Mi Mix's body without any external adhesives.

The key aspect of the device is its advanced black display technology, which offers an edgeless viewing experience with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. No other handset in the market boasts this feature.

The company is expected to release the white Mi Mix in the later this year and will be remain exclusively to Chinese market.

