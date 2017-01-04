It is all set to fly. Leading cab-hailing provider Uber on Wednesday (Jan 4) announced to offer uber-cool chopper service at the ongoing international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.

Uber, in collaboration with Maverick Helicopters, is offering this exclusive service to CES attendees. They can request an UberCHOPPER on their smartphone right from Las Vegas Strip for $99 per person till the last day of the event (January 8). The price also includes a one-way UberX ride from the airstrip to Maverick Helicopters' Las Vegas terminal where the riders will board their UberCHOPPER.

How to request an UberCHOPPER:

Step 1: Click on the Uber application and slide over to the "CHOPPER" option to schedule a flight. [Note: The consumer can avail this only between 5:30 pm and 10:30 pm from January 4 through January 8.]

Step 2: Once the ride has been initiated, an Uber vehicle will pick up the riders from their location on the Strip and take them to the UberCHOPPER lounge at Maverick Helicopters' Las Vegas terminal. There, they will board an Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopter having up to seven seats for guests and approximately take 12 to 15 minutes to reach the destination.

Once you get on the chopper, you will be enjoy the bird's-eye view of Las Vegas's nightlife and the pilot live-narrates the surrounding attractions.

And this is not all.

American wireless carrier Sprint, which is a sponsor partner of the air travel service, is offering free UberCHOPPER flights for riders who enter the promo code "SPRINTCHOPPER. However, this promotional offer depends on the availability of seats and will only go live on January 5 and conclude on January 8.

Moreover, for every UberCHOPPER ride a guest takes, his/her name will be entered into a drawing to win a chance for free Grand Canyon helicopter excursion worth $1,100 for himself/herself and one guest.

Watch this space for the latest news on CES 2017.