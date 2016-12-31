While the world is anticipating taking a first look at the coolest tech gadgets at the 2017 CES (Consumer Electronics Show), Honor USA is looking to steal some limelight with its mystery smartphone launch. Honor USA confirmed its presence at the upcoming tech exhibition on January 3, 2017, with a new Honor Phone launch.

Honor USA tweeted on Saturday, "Something #epic is brewing." Details of what is going to be launched remain a mystery, but we are guessing it to be an "epic" Honor smartphone. The tweet by the company hints at a dual camera setup, much like the current Honor smartphone in the U.S., the Honor 8.

Dual camera lens has lately become a signature statement for Honor. The company launched its Honor Magic in China, which features a dual rear camera and a beautiful design with dual curve display. Will the new Honor smartphone take a hint from the Magic smartphone? Well, we are just as eager to find out.

By looking at the Twitter feeds of Honor USA's official account, it is confirmed that the new phone will have EMUI 5, the company's latest custom UI based on Android Nougat. There are a lot of features that come with the new UI, like a refreshed interface, Nougat features and more.

Honor Global shared two photos shot using the new Honor smartphone, which show the camera's capabilities in low light. So you can expect a sweet camera deal with this new phone.

Since the brief announcement came from Honor USA, it is understood that the new "epic" Honor smartphone will be sold in the U.S., just like the Honor 5X and Honor 8, which are sold as unlocked phones.

Since both phones are priced affordably, targeting the budget-conscious shoppers looking for premium features in a smartphone, the upcoming Honor smartphone is likely to follow the same path.