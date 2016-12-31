One of 2017's most-expected video game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, is a likely feature at CES 2017, the annual electronics and consumer tradeshow.

Mass Effect Andromeda: Rumoured survey leak reveals game's plot

Players curious to know more about Mass Effect: Andromeda, the role-playing third-person shooter video game from developer BioWare, will have to wait until January 4 where the game's gameplay and environments might be shown during the NVIDIA's CES 2017 keynote, BioWare revealed in its official Twitter post.

The keynote will be hosted by Jen-Hsun Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA. The keynote will "see industry's most exciting tech unveilings in artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, and gaming," a post on the NVIDIA website noted.

The keynote event will begin at 6.30pm PST and it will be held at Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom.

CES 2017 will be held in Las Vegas, US from January 5 to January 8.

Ready to see more Mass Effect: Andromeda environments and gameplay? Tune in to @nvidia's CES keynote next Wednesday: https://t.co/Y4C8dy5DOl pic.twitter.com/ygXYhvwtLp — Mass Effect (@masseffect) December 29, 2016

Meanwhile, the game has been hinted to have two main characters, Scott and Sara Ryder. BioWare has also revealed the face of a new alien race called Kett, who is the bad guy.

"With the whole Kett race we wanted it to be foreboding but never to the point of it being ugly. You still want to be able to empathise with these guys," said Joel MacMillan, art director at BioWare to GameInformer.

The game is said to have different love interest options, which include bisexual option too.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2017.