In about a few hours, Asus is set to unveil the company's two flagship Zenfone series phones at the company's much-publicised Zennovation event that will kick off at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace.

The company has also made arrangement to webcast the entire event online via its official YouTube channel and dedicated Zennovation page. Fans can tune into the website at 11.30 PST on January 4 (1 am IST, January 5).

Highlights of Asus Zennovation 2017 event:

As per the company's teasers, Asus is expected to pull the wraps off the Google's Project Tango-enabled phone v2.0 dubbed as Zenfone AR and also a camera-centric Zenfone Zoom (2017) series.

The upcoming Zenfone AR boasts augmented reality features and 3D imaging technology. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor.

On the other hand, Zenfone Zoom (2017) is said to feature dual-camera on the back similar to Apple's iPhone 7 Plus and is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and a massive 4,850mAh battery.

Asus Zennovation event timing details: